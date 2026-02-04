<i>Dhurandhar</i> Most-Watched Film On Netflix India And Pakistan, Viewed 7.6 Million Times Globally

After setting historic benchmarks at the box office, Dhurandhar has continued its winning streak in the digital space.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer premiered on Netflix on January 30 and, within its first week of streaming, climbed to the top of Netflix's weekly Top 10 list.

Alongside Dhurandhar, Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein has also maintained a strong presence on the chart.

Dhurandhar Tops Netflix Charts

According to Netflix's official Top 10 website, Dhurandhar ranked first on the "Top 10 Global Movies" list this week. The film recorded an impressive 7.6 million views and accumulated 26.1 million hours of viewing time.

On the platform, Dhurandhar has a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, which contributes to its high view count. It is important to note that these figures reflect viewing sessions and not the exact number of individual viewers.

Strong Rankings In India, Pakistan And Gulf Countries

Dhurandhar currently holds the number one position in both India and Pakistan.

In the Gulf region, the movie has performed equally well. As per Netflix rankings, Dhurandhar stands at:

Number 1 in Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates

Number 3 in Kuwait

Number 6 in Saudi Arabia

With the film's success on streaming, fans are now eagerly awaiting Dhurandhar 2, the highly anticipated sequel directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh is set to reprise his role as an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating in Karachi's criminal underworld, continuing from the first film's cliffhanger ending.

The movie will hit the big screens on March 19.

