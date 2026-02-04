After Viral Video, OG <i>Ramba Ho</i> Girl Kalpana Iyer Reveals Why She Left Bollywood: "It Became About The Same People"

Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer's Ramba Ho Ho remains one of the most iconic dance tracks of the Bollywood disco era. And just when fans were trying to process the nostalgic hit, the Ramba Ho girl's impromptu dance video to the song at a wedding went viral on social media. In a recent interaction, the actress and dancer opened up about how the changing ecosystem in Bollywood and television did not sit well with her, and thus she moved to Dubai.

What's Happening

In a conversation with India Today, Kalpana Iyer said, "But then a lot of things changed-there were casting agents, secretaries, and managers. I never had anybody. I always did my work on my own, or it was my mother and sister who managed it. It all became about the same people, the same cliques. I was not part of any clique, neither in the industry nor in television. And I wasn't really happy with the kind of work I was getting. So what was the point in continuing?"

Recently, the actress also expressed her desire to get back to work. She said, "Anybody could have reached out to me; I am not that far. More than half of Mumbai lives here now. I have always believed that if you want to get in touch with somebody, you would do it. When there is a will, there is a way. But I suppose my time hadn't come. I hope, pray, and sincerely believe that now it is. So let's see who reaches out."

She added that she had a friend in Dubai who owned a restaurant. She came to work with him, and time flew. Her family, too, was happy to see her spend a worry-free life.

"I am not going to be looking for somebody to tell that person to [cast me]. If you are an aware person, you are aware of my existence. And if you think that I deserve it, you will get across to me. And if you didn't, which means I didn't deserve it. We'll leave it at that. I won't blame anyone, and neither do I believe in negativity of any kind," Kalpana Iyer concluded.

On Her Ramba Ho Viral Moment Recently

Sung by the legendary Usha Uthup, the high-energy song from the 1981 film Armaan has been buzzing on the internet, thanks to its revamp in Ranveer Singh's spy thriller film Dhurandhar.

In a recent conversation, Kalpana Iyer revealed that the viral moment was completely unplanned and expressed her gratitude for the love she received, even several years after the original dance number became a pop culture phenomenon.

"I was at my friend's son's wedding-he is like my own child. The dance was impromptu, and I just shared it on social media. And within hours, it was all over the internet. I am so surprised and also so grateful to receive so much love. I am completely overwhelmed. And for a song that I did more than 40 years back, it makes it all the more special," she told India Today.

The actress revealed that the wedding was in Siliguri, West Bengal, and she just went with the flow as the song began playing while she walked towards the stage.

She continued, "I started walking towards the stage, and the dance just sort of happened. Nothing was prepared. Instinctively, you can see I am wearing a saree. It was a wedding, so I went to enjoy it with my family. And when they requested, how could I say no? I did it with love, and see where it all landed."

Kalpana Iyer On Dhurandhar Team Reviving Ramba Ho

The veteran star, who has yet to watch the film herself, also expressed her gratitude towards the makers of Dhurandhar for making Ramba Ho yet another trending moment on the internet. "A lot of people told me about it. As a matter of fact, quite a few of my friends who watched Dhurandhar immediately sent me those links. They were like, 'Your song is playing, and we are remembering you,' and I was like... emotional and so grateful," she said.

She added, "I am grateful to Aditya Dhar-how can I not be? It's been so long. And if a film has revived it in such a way that the younger generation, the new generation, is humming the song, then for me, it's like... Thank you, God. Who would have imagined that at the age of 70, my song in a film [will go viral again]? It's fabulous."

About Kalpana Iyer

Kalpana Iyer was the first runner-up at Miss India 1978. The actress has worked in several movies, including Satte Pe Satta, Anjaam, Raja Hindustani, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Also a trained singer, Kalpana has collaborated with artists like Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup.