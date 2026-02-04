Malaika Arora Sends Love To Ex-Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor After His "Life's Been Cruel To Me" Post

Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional post on his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's birthday. He spoke about being strong and dealing with a life that has been cruel lately. Friends and colleagues flooded the comments section with love and support.

Ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora also commented on the post with a red heart emoji.

Arjun's mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, died aged 48 from multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension in 2012.

Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Post For His Mother

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday remembered his late mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary with an emotional note, sharing how life has been testing him lately, but her teachings continue to give him strength.

Arjun, who has been relentlessly mocked in social media comment sections where users often cross the line from humour to bullying, took to Instagram to share a picture with his mother.

In the caption, Arjun admitted that life has been "kinda cruel" off late, but added that he is ready to face every challenge head-on, just the way she taught him.

He wrote, "Happy birthday Maa, I miss u so much today... Life's been kinda cruel to me lately, but it's ok...I've taken the punches before, I'll take 'em again and still rise..."

Arjun added, "Because u taught me how to fight by standing up, facing life head on while being graceful & dignified through it all... We will ride it out together, you and I. I'll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday...Your loving son Arjun (sic)."

About Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora

Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who got married in 1998, divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

Work

On the work front, he was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

