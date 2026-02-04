AI-Made Hollywood Version Of <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Blows Karan Johar Over. Watch Video

Karan Johar's larger-than-life Bollywood universe just crossed paths with Hollywood royalty, and even he could not ignore it. Not long ago, an AI-generated video that reimagines Hollywood's biggest stars as characters from his iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made it to the internet.

Shared widely on social media, the clip instantly caught attention for its interesting casting choices, placing international actors into iconic roles.

Clearly impressed, Karan Johar didn't hold back his excitement and re-shared the clip on his Instagram Stories. While sharing, he wrote, “Ok AI! Whatever it takes to get Meryl Streep into any frame of mine!!! I will take it gladly! Virtual is manifesting for me.”

The video imagines Meryl Streep as Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan). George Clooney, on the other hand, steps in as Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic film. Tom Cruise, in the clip, takes on the role of Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul Raichand while Anne Hathaway appears as Kajol's Anjali Sharma.

Among others, there is Jennifer Lawrence as Naina Kapoor (Rani Mukerji), Margot Robbie channelling peak Poo energy as Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Chris Hemsworth in the role of Rohan Raichand, originally portrayed by Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar has reportedly planning to work on a large-scale family drama.

The upcoming film will echo the emotional world of his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Official confirmation remains pending, though. As per Pinkvilla, the film will feature two male and female leads, with no official cast announcements made yet.

ALSO READ: "Bollywood Is Back": Karan Johar Says After Back-To-Back Dhurandhar, Border 2 Success