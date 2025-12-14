Kajol Shares A Special Message For All The Anjalis As <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Turns 24

As one of the most iconic films in Bollywood, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 24 years since its release on Sunday. Marking the occasion, Kajol shared a special message for all the Anjalis out there.

Kajol wrote on Instagram, "To all the Anjalis out there, keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere, but he might be late because of traffic #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham #24Years (sic)."

Her post featured a still of Anjali, along with another photograph of the film's ensemble cast - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor - sharing a warm hug.

Writer-director Karan Johar also marked the milestone by sharing a video featuring memorable glimpses from the film. He wrote, "All these years and it continues to make everyone feel the power of family, love, lots of khushi and thoda gham! Celebrating #24YearsOfK3G!"

Produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around a wealthy Indian family that becomes estranged when their adopted son Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is disowned by his father for marrying a woman from a lower socio-economic background. Years of separation come to an end when the younger son, Rohan (played by Hrithik Roshan), sets out to reunite the family.

Over the years, the film has attained cult status, with its iconic dialogues and songs etched into the memories of generations of film lovers.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered several blockbusters together. Another iconic film starring the beloved duo, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, recently completed three decades since its release.

To commemorate the milestone, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a bronze statue of their legendary characters, Raj and Simran, at London's Leicester Square.

