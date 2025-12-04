Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Unveil <i>Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge</i> Bronze Statue In London. See Pics

What an iconic day for fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, as the beloved duo unveiled a bronze statue of their legendary characters, Raj and Simran, from Yash Raj Films' blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in London on Friday.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan captivated audiences across the UK with their irresistible charm. Braving the cold and rain, the iconic Bollywood pair lit up the unveiling ceremony with radiant smiles, effortlessly engaging with the press and delighting fans by recreating their timeless DDLJ poses.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black suit, while Kajol exuded grace in a stunning mint-green saree.

The bronze statue becomes the first ever dedicated to an Indian film in Leicester Square, London, joining iconic characters from historic films including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

The statue depicts Shah Rukh and Kajol in one of the film's signature poses - a moment the duo recreated at the event.

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, "DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love - how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot more love in it - and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released."

He further added, "I am thankful to the people of the United Kingdom and the Heart of London Business Alliance for celebrating DDLJ and immortalising us with such a gesture. Seeing DDLJ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment and has brought back so many memories. I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world, and I want to share this moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, my friend and director Aditya Chopra, and the Yash Raj Films family. This is a moment I will never forget!"

He also shared a heartfelt post on X, writing, "Bade bade deshon mein, aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita!"

Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!



Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London's Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!



Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian… pic.twitter.com/8wjLToBGYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2025

Kajol, reflecting on what this honour means to her, said, "It's incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations."

"Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special. For the film to be honoured in this way in the UK - the first Indian film to receive such recognition - is something that will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all DDLJ fans across the world. I'm grateful to everyone who continues to keep our film in their hearts after all these years," she added.

DDLJ tells the story of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians who fall in love during a journey that spans Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross station.

The location couldn't be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene where Raj and Simran first cross paths - unknowingly - before embarking on their European adventure. The scene prominently features two of the square's cinemas, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, added, "As an Indian studio that has been on a mission to share heartwarming Indian stories with the world for over 50 years, it is a huge moment of pride to see DDLJ being honoured in the United Kingdom on the occasion of its 30th anniversary. Becoming the first Indian film to be immortalised as a statue at a historic location like Leicester Square is truly a humbling moment for us as a company. To be recognised alongside Hollywood icons like Mary Poppins, Gene Kelly and Harry Potter shows the cultural impact DDLJ has had across the world, including in the UK. This tribute will encourage us in our creative journey, and we hope to continue entertaining global audiences with inspiring stories from our incredible country."

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released in 1995, and this October the classic celebrated 30 years.

ALSO READ: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge At 30: Inside Maratha Mandir's Eternal Romance With Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Film