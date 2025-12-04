Celina Jaitly Reacts As Delhi High Court Directs MEA To Help Her Contact Detained Brother In Abu Dhabi: "Haven't Spoken To Vikrant In 15 Months"

Actor Celina Jaitly has expressed gratitude after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate her communication with her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in Abu Dhabi since September 2024.

Celina Jaitly's Emotional Note

Celina Jaitly opened up about her ongoing struggle, explaining that she has still not been able to speak to her brother since his detention.

To make her feelings clear, she wrote on X, "Ma & Pa.. I am doing my best ! I Haven't Spoken to Vikrant in 15 Months. Today, Hope Was Placed on Record.. Thank you Universe !! My petition seeking access to and legal representation for my brother, Maj (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been abducted and detained in UAE since 6 Sep 2024, was heard by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court today."

She further explained the steps taken by the Indian government so far. Introducing the update, she penned, "The Ministry of External Affairs filed its Status Report and appointed a Nodal Officer to coordinate with me for access to my brother. While I still haven't been able to speak to Vikrant it's been 15 months now the Additional Solicitor General, Govt of India Sr Adv Chetan Sharma apprised the Court that they will make their best efforts to get me to speak to Vikrant."

Celina Jaitly added that the court acknowledged the emotional toll this ordeal has taken on her and her family. She expressed this by stating, "The Hon'ble Judge directed the Ministry to make efforts to facilitate my access to speak to Vikrant. I'm grateful to Ld. ASG, and the Court and the who recognised my suffering and acknowledged our family's 4 generations of contributions to the Indian armed forces. The next date in Court is 23 Dec. I look forward to the next steps optimistically."

She also urged the media to respect her privacy at this delicate stage, noting, "At this time I will not be able to answer any questions from members of the media or press. They may kindly contact the leading counsel on my case from India, Mr. Raghav Kacker, Kacker & Co., who is leading & assisting me in navigating these very challenging times."

Delhi High Court Directs MEA To Facilitate Communication

According to an ANI report, the Delhi High Court instructed the MEA to inform Retired Major Vikrant during the next consular access that his sister wishes to communicate with him. The court also asked the Ministry to explore all available means, including the TAMM app or any alternative platform, to enable this contact.

Justice Sachin Datta reviewed the MEA's status report and acknowledged that a nodal officer has already been appointed in compliance with previous directions. During the proceedings, Jaitly became emotional, with her counsel offering support in court.

It was also noted that she is unable to use the TAMM app as it is restricted to UAE citizens, further complicating her attempts to reach her brother.

The case will now be heard next on December 23.

