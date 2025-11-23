Celina Jaitly Gets Emotional Recalling Her Brother's Last Call: "I Dread What They Have Done To Him"

Actress Celina Jaitly has issued a deeply emotional plea for the safe return of her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE for over a year. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she described her growing fear, fading hope, and the unbearable silence surrounding his condition.

Celina's Note For Her Brother

In her latest Instagram post, Celina shared a photograph with her brother and poured out the anguish she has lived with since his detention.

"From the Battlefield to a Cell, The Unspoken Pain of an Indian Soldier, 444 Days Without My Brother! It's been 1 year, 2 months, 17 days, 443 days in total, 10,632 hours, 637,920 minutes...since my brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly,(Retd) was taken," she wrote.

Describing the trauma of waiting for answers, she added, "Since he was 1st abducted, held incommunicado for eight long months, then kept in detention somewhere in the Middle East, my life has been a countdown of fear, hope & unbearable silence. I am waiting to hear his voice, I am waiting to see his face, I dread what they have done to him."

Celina revealed that her brother managed a single call during this period, a call she says continues to haunt her. "A call made to the only number he could still remember. A call carrying more pain than words. A call carrying more truth than the world is ready to face."

A Family's Fight For Justice

Celina highlighted her brother's service in the Indian Army's elite 3 Para Special Forces, noting that he has lived and bled for the nation. She emphasised the injuries he suffered during his service and questioned the rising pattern of Indian soldiers and veterans being targeted abroad.

"He has given his youth, his strength, his mind, his life to Bharat... As #bharat rises as a global force, our soldiers & #veterans are becoming easy targets abroad. This is not just personal anymore... is this now jeopardising our own National Security instead?" she wrote.

Appealing directly to the Government of India, she penned, "We need the same, decisive action that was taken in Qatar... Our soldier deserves no less. No #indian soldier deserves less. Bring our soldier back."

She urged citizens and authorities not to let the issue fade away. "Do not let a man who gave everything to this nation be abandoned in silence... If you want to honour a soldier, be an Indian worth dying for."

A Ray Of Hope

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to extend legal assistance to Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. Celina's petition stated that despite his decorated career - including receiving the COAS Commendation for Gallantry - authorities had been unable to provide clear information regarding his welfare or legal status.

As she continues her public fight, Celina's voice echoes with determination: she will not stop until her brother returns home. "BHAI I HAVE LOST EVERYTHING FINDING YOU I will NOT stop, I will NOT give up till he is back to the soil of his Bharat," she declared, ending her message with, "Kalika Mata Ki Jai."

