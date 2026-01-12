Who's Real Aamir Khan In This Promotional Video? Sunil Grover, Please Stand Up

Sunil Grover's spot-on mimicry of Aamir Khan recently earned him praise from the superstar himself. Aamir Khan Productions released a new promotional video for their upcoming venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, featuring Sunil Grover and Aamir Khan. The hilarious video shows Aamir Khan being thrown out of his own office after his security mistakes Sunil (Grover) for Aamir.

Breaking Down the Video

The video begins with Aamir Khan being thrown out of the office by his own security.

A flashback reveals what led to this scene.

Vir Das, who is making his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos under Aamir Khan Productions, enters the office.

Dressed in Aamir's clothes and fully immersed in his character, Sunil Grover greets him and introduces himself as Aamir.

Offering Vir a fat bonus cheque and encouraging him with a proposal for a film sequel, Sunil Grover says, "It is my experience. If the film isn't a super hit, then my name is not Aamir Khan. It will get an Oscar. Take the sequel's cheque."

Soon, Aamir Khan enters and tries to take charge of the situation.

When Vir calls Sunil "Aamir," the 'real' superstar can't keep calm and calls his security to throw them out.

Sunil lures the security guards with fat cheques, and they end up dragging the real Aamir out of the office, leaving everyone in splits.

Sharing the video, the Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "@whosunilgrover itna bhi natural mat kar bhai, asli Aamir ka pata nahi chal raha hai."

When Aamir Praised Sunil for His Impeccable Mimicry

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday showcased Sunil Grover's effortless mimicry as Aamir Khan.

Super impressed by Sunil's performance, Aamir Khan said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "I wouldn't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I'm going to watch the whole episode."

He added, "What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest."

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hits theatres this Friday, January 16. The film stars Vir Das, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi, and Imran Khan. Aamir Khan, who produced the film, will appear in a cameo role.