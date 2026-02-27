Comedian Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma's Show: "<i>Yahan Toh Langar Laga Rehta Hai</i>"

Comedian Sunil Pal has once again spoken candidly about Kapil Sharma and his comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. While calling himself a huge admirer of Kapil, Sunil did not hold back from taking a dig at the format and casting of the show – even likening it to a “langar.”

In a recent podcast with Meri Saheli, Sunil Pal addressed his bond with Kapil and why he has never appeared on his show despite multiple invitations. “I don't have any issues with Kapil Sharma. In fact, I am a huge fan,” he said.

Sunil further praised Kapil's journey, saying, “Kapil has been running his show for over 12 years now. He has been doing a great job and always ensures his friends grow as well. He is the highest-paid comedian in the world.”

However, when asked why he has never featured on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, Sunil Pal explained, “Woh mujhe kayi baar bolta hai, mere set pe aaya karo, mila karo mujhse. Bahut pyaar karta hai, maanta hai mujhe. Lekin main kehta hoon woh mujhe maanta hai voh uski mahanta hai (In fact, he has invited me to his set multiple times. He often tells me, ‘Please do come here, visit us.' He loves me a lot. But I believe that is his greatness),” he shared.

It was then that Sunil compared the show to a “langar,” suggesting that there are already too many regulars on it.

The comedian said, “Main tabhi jaaunga jab usko lagega Sunil Pal ke liye sach mein kaam hai. Varna uske yahan toh langar laga rehta hai. Aadha Punjab wahan par betha hai (I will only go to him when I feel he truly needs me. Otherwise, there is literally a langar on his show — half of Punjab is on it).”

For context, The Great Indian Kapil Show features several well-known Punjabi personalities, including Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and previously Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff as guests.