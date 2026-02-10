Kapil Sharma Reveals Being "Hit" By Depression At 36: "People Said He Is Finished"

Over the years, Kapil Sharma has carved out his niche as one of the most loved comedians. He also has a few acting projects in his lineup. His film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was recently released on Netflix too and was trending. The actor, in a rare interview, opened up about other aspects of his life, particularly battling depression at the age of 36.

What's Happening

Kapil Sharma told the Times of India, "Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. When my father was there, that phase was different. After he died in 2004, life went completely off track."

He added, "Then I got another chance on TV and came back on track. At 36, depression hit me hard, and I went completely down. People started saying, 'He's finished.' Then I got married. Then the show came back. Then I did 300+ episodes again."

On Rumours About His Biopic

There have been rumours about a biopic in the making based on Kapil Sharma's life.

The comedian refuted them, "What biopic will they make now? Those people are actually our friends, the producers. They wanted to make it. But I believe I've just begun to understand life properly. So no, I don't think so-not at this point."

Attack At Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada

It has been reported that Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada has been fired upon nearly three times so far.

The first attack was on July 10, 2025, then on August 7, 2025, and a third time on October 16, 2025.

Earlier, at the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 press conference in Mumbai, Kapil was asked about the firing incident.

He said, "This incident happened in Canada... in Vancouver... and I think there were three firing incidents there. I feel that, according to the rules there, maybe the police don't have enough power to control such things. But when our case happened, it was taken up at the federal level. Just like we have our Central Government here, the matter was discussed in the Canadian Parliament."

He added, "I believe that whatever God does, we can't always understand the reason behind it. Many people called me and told me that several such incidents had happened there earlier as well. But when the firing happened at our cafe, it became big news. Now the police there and the law-and-order system are taking steps to make improvements."

Kapil will next be seen in Dadi Ki Shaadi.

