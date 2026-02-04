"Gangster <i>Bhi Lage Hue Hain</i>": Kapil Sharma Takes Aim At Lawrence Bishnoi Months After Canada Cafe Shooting

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma made a remark about attacks targeting his cafe in Canada during Netflix's What Next event, held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

What Happened

Kapil was on stage alongside Netflix India CEO Monika Shergill, who spoke about his long association with the streaming platform. While praising their collaboration, Shergill joked, "Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye. (We had our eyes set on you for a long time, as did India. Hopefully, police from 11 countries don't.)"

Responding to the remark, Kapil quipped, "Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal (These days gangsters from one or two countries have their eyes on me too,)" an indirect reference to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

Shortly afterwards, the comedian appeared to sense the sensitivity of the statement. Laughing it off, he requested the videographers at the venue to cut the portion. Moments later, he realised that the event was being broadcast live and asked those present how much more footage they planned to record.

It has been reported that Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada has been fired upon nearly three times so far.

Earlier, at the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 press conference in Mumbai, Kapil was asked about the firing incident.

He said, "This incident happened in Canada... in Vancouver... and I think there were three firing incidents there. I feel that, according to the rules there, maybe the police don't have enough power to control such things. But when our case happened, it was taken up at the federal level. Just like we have our Central Government here, the matter was discussed in the Canadian Parliament."

He added, "I believe that whatever God does, we can't always understand the reason behind it. Many people called me and told me that several such incidents had happened there earlier as well. But when the firing happened at our cafe, it became big news. Now the police there and the law-and-order system are taking steps to make improvements."

Kapil will next be seen in Dadi Ki Shaadi.



