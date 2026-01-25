Days After Govinda Said Nephew Krushna Abhishek Is "Being Used To Insult Him", Comedian Mimics His Uncle As A 'Potato Peeling Star'

Krushna Abhishek and his “chi-chi mama,” Govinda, have had one of Bollywood's most talked-about on-and-off family dynamics. Although the two reconciled in 2024 after a feud lasting over seven years, the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actor continues to entertain fans with his trademark mimicry of the veteran star. Recently, a promotional clip from the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show has reignited chatter online.

The new episode will feature Rani Mukerji as the guest, promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which is slated to hit the theatres on January 30. Ahead of the episode, Netflix India posted a fun promotional clip on Instagram, featuring light-hearted banter between the show's regulars, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, alongside the actress. The Sharma ji ki lag gayi actor mimicking his uncle Govinda shortly after the latter alleged that his nephew keeps insulting him through his on-screen stints drew much attention.

Sneak Peek Into Krushna Abhishek Mimicking Govinda

The promo video opens with Krushna mimicking Shah Rukh Khan while joking with Rani. He says in Hindi, “I can't see anyone else except Rani,” grooves with the diva and mentions that he even keeps “Rani” in his pocket, while showing the ‘queen' from a deck of playing cards. Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda also join in, delivering the same punchline, leaving everyone in stitches.

In another segment of the clip, Krushna Abhishek reappears wearing a blue and orange shirt, brown pants, orange socks, and yellow shoes, much like his chi chi mama's on-screen style. Yet again, when he was all set to repeat the now-familiar punchline about cards, Kiku and Sunil humorously added, “It's been done.” Unstoppable, Krushna then continues his unfiltered comedy by peeling potatoes on stage. When asked, he shares in Hindi, “If everything has already been done, I'll just be here peeling potatoes, nah,” concluding the video on a hilarious note.

Watch the video here:

When Govinda Said Krushna Abhishek Is “Being Used To Insult Him”

The mimicry arrives shortly after Govinda claimed in an interview that his nephew's television scripts have often been intended to mock and insult him. “Even if you see Krushna Abhishek's TV programmes, you will notice how writers would make him say things that would insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and told him to be cautious of this. When I warned Krushna, Sunita would get upset. Also, I don't know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other. I am more of a steady person,” he told ANI.

Krushna has responded to Govinda's remarks revealing he holds deep respect for the latter. “I love Govinda mama and respect him. He is a legend, and has next-level thoughts. So maybe that is the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people, I take it in a positive way,” he shared with Hindustan Times.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired on January 24 on Netflix.