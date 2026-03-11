Govinda's Physiotherapist Says Wife Sunita Was Never Present During Sessions After Gunshot Incident

Back in 2024, the actor accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed gun. After being discharged from the hospital, Govinda underwent physiotherapy sessions as part of his treatment. Fuelling the buzz over their marital rift, the physiotherapist who treated Govinda at the time said she never met Sunita Ahuja, as she never accompanied her husband to the sessions.

Speaking to Galatta India, physiotherapist Surabhi Dhanwala said, "Govinda had recently shot himself in the leg accidentally. It was around that time that I gave him therapy."

She added, "He is a very strong personality. I have met him before the accident and even after it. He is extremely disciplined—he wakes up early, practices yoga, and maintains a routine. He is like a big brother to me. He had bruised his thighs."

Commenting on the ongoing buzz over Govinda's divorce, Dhanwala said, "I have never met Sunita Ahuja; she was not present during the sessions. He is a very strong fighter, and I am sure he will fix his personal life issues as well."

"He is in pain, but his strength lies in meditation. He meditates for hours. He is very spiritual and God-fearing. He knows how to fight his own battles," the physiotherapist added.

When Govinda Spoke About the Gunshot Incident

Back in 2024, Govinda held a press conference after being discharged from the hospital to explain the gunshot incident. He said, "Initially, I couldn't believe it had happened. It is a deep wound, and I was in complete shock. I kept wondering, 'What just occurred?' I was getting ready to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was early in the morning, around 4:45-5 a.m. The revolver fell and misfired. I was stunned, and when I looked down, there was a fountain of blood."

Sunita Alleges, Govinda Replies

On different occasions throughout the last year, Sunita accused Govinda of having an extra-marital affair. Govinda recently opened up and called it a "conspiracy" against him.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said he chose to speak now because staying quiet would make him appear "weak" and contribute to the "problematic" image people were forming of him. Discussing what he believes is happening behind the scenes, the actor referred to a "big conspiracy" and claimed that even his loved ones are being "used" without realising it.

"What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy," he said.

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.