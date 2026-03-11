<i>Splitsvilla</i> Fame Sorab Bedi Reacts To Dating Malaika Arora Rumours After Viral Video

A video of dancer-actor Malaika Arora dancing with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi at a party recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the duo were seen having fun and taking selfies as they grooved to music at the launch party of Malaika Arora's new restaurant Sweeney.

Soon, social media was flooded with "conjecture" about Malaika Arora and Sorab Bedi.

In an interview with Zoom, Sorab Bedi shut down the dating rumours with Malaika Arora, explaining how he became friends with the actor.

"Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us," he said.

The actor, known for shows such as Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi and Chand Jalne Laga, said he was disappointed over social media reactions about his video with Malaika Arora.

"People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye (They shouldn't do it)."

Sorab Bedi also said this was not his first time partying with Malaika Arora.

"I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently," he added.

Malaika Arora, known for popular dance numbers Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnam, Anarkali Disco Chali, among others, was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for nearly 20 years. The former couple, who shares a son, Arhaan Khan, finalised their divorce in 2017.

After her divorce, Malaika Arora, also a reality TV judge, dated actor Arjun Kapoor for almost six years. They parted ways in 2024. She is rumoured to be dating diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, with whom she has been spotted on a number of public events, including Enrique Iglesias's Mumbai concert last October.

