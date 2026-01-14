Malaika Arora Reacts To "Mystery Man" Dating Rumours: "People Like Talking"

Malaika Arora's personal life keeps dominating headlines. A couple of months ago, a few reports claimed that she was rumoured to be dating Harsh Mehta. The identity of Harsh Mehta can't be confirmed, as various reports claimed different things.

Addressing the online buzz, Malaika Arora said her constant link-up rumours have become a source of amusement for her.

During a chat on The Namrata Zakaria Show, the actress said: "People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, you go out, and it becomes a huge discussion. I don't really want to give chatter unnecessarily too much fuel. I don't want to do that because it really doesn't serve any purpose. Trust me, every time I have stepped out—even if it's a longtime friend, a gay friend, a married friend, an old friend, a manager, or anybody—I am immediately linked to that person. We laugh about it and joke about it. My mother calls me and asks, 'Who is this now, baby? Who are they talking about?' It has just become laughable."

Malaika also admitted that the constant scrutiny over her personal life doesn't bother her anymore.

"My relationships have always been spoken about, and they've always made headlines. At one point, I remember saying that my life is much more than just my personal life. It was becoming too much of a centre of attention. Unfortunately, people forget that because it doesn't make a headline or copy. I am at that stage of life now where I don't need to prove anything, but I need to do things that make me happy—and I want people to see that," said Malaika during the chat.

Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who got married in 1998, divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.