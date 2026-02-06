Malaika Arora Shows Off New Haircut, Internet Says, "Can't Believe She's Above 50"

Age is just a number. Ask Malaika Arora.

As the world stepped into 2026, Malaika ushered in the new year with a new haircut. She shared drool-worthy pictures of herself on Instagram, showcasing the fresh look.

Malaika captioned the images: "Chop chop ... naya saal, naya baal (new year, new haircut)."

As soon as Malaika dropped the new images, the internet flooded the comments section.

The Internet's Reaction

A user wrote, "Wowwow fire."

Another commented, "Stunning."

"Age is just a number," wrote one fan.

"Can't believe she's above 50," added a social media user.

Malaika Arora's Age Game

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style on October 23 last year. Her sister Amrita Arora, BFF Kareena Kapoor, and others flooded social media with golden posts for the "Golden Girl." Inside pictures from Malaika's birthday party went viral, showing her standing in front of a cake topped with the number 50.

However, a Reddit thread claimed Malaika was 46 in 2019, meaning she should have celebrated her 52nd birthday last year instead of her 50th.

Malaika didn't respond to the online chatter. She shared pictures from the celebrations alongside the note: "My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration."

Malaika's Work

Malaika Arora started her career as a host on shows such as Club MTV, Love Line, and Style Check. She then entered the modelling world and appeared in album songs like Bally Sagoo's Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. She made her Bollywood debut with the iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya in Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's classic film Dil Se. In recent times, Malaika performed in a dance number in the Diwali release Thamela.