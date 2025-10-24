Malaika Arora Celebrates 50th Birthday In 2025, Internet Claims The Math Isn't Mathing

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in grand style on October 23. Her sister Amrita Arora, BFF Kareena Kapoor, and others flooded social media with golden posts for the "Golden girl." Inside pictures from Malaika's birthday party went viral on social media, showing her standing in front of a birthday cake with the number 50 on top.

Amrita Arora also shared some inside snaps from the party. Sharing the picture of the birthday cake, Amrita wrote, "For all the years of being 50. You are finally 50 my beautiful sister."

In another post, Amrita wrote, "Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep... What a night last night was.... Magical!!"

Here are some more snaps. Check them out:

Wishing her BFF a golden birthday, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Malla. Golden girl, Golden birthday. Have the bestest one ever... love you."

The Curious Case Of Number Game

Everything seemed fair and pretty until the Internet dug out a throwback image from Malaika Arora's 46th birthday celebration in 2019.

By simple calculation, Malaika should have celebrated her 52nd birthday this year if she was 46 in 2019.

A Reddit post made a collage of celebrations from 2019 and 2025 respectively and wrote in the caption, "She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her '50th' bday yesterday. I mean, how? If you are gonna mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behavior."

How The Internet Reacted To Malaika's 49-50 Game

As soon as the post went viral, the Internet couldn't keep calm.

A user wrote, "You are too much. She didn't count the COVID years."

Another user wrote, "Hey! Google play "Forever Young."

Referring to COVID years, another user wrote, "Me neither. Govt should officially subtract covid years from all records."

Another comment read, "She didn't count her 'AK' years." AK, perhaps, referred to Arjun Kapoor, who was in a relationship with her. FYI, Arjun wished Malaika on her birthday yesterday.

Malaika's 48th Birthday Post

The Internet might be confused about Malaika Arora's age. But the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress shared a birthday post two years ago, claiming she turned 48.

An excerpt from her post read, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, ( in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength."

Blast From The Past

In 2022, Malaika Arora celebrated her 49th birthday queen-size. However, the wishes from that year didn't mention her age.

Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor attended the party in 2022.

Malaika's Work

Malaika Arora started her career as a host on shows such as Club MTV, Love Line and Style Check. She then entered the modelling industry and appeared in album songs like Bally Sagoo's Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. She made her debut in Bollywood with the popular track Chaiyaa Chaiyya in Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's classic film Dil Se. In recent times, Malaika performed in a dance number in the Diwali release Thamma.