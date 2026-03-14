Actor-Singer Amit Jadhav Claims <i>Saiyaara</i> Is A Copy Of His Short Film: "I Almost Died By Suicide"

Saiyaara, the 2025 romantic drama backed by Yash Raj Films, wowed cinephiles with its music and emotional story. The Mohit Suri directorial, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, follows the story of a young musician and a writer, who slowly find comfort in each other as they try to move on from their past traumas.

However, the film has now landed in the middle of a controversy. Actor and singer Amit Jadhav has claimed that the story of Saiyaara is very similar to his short film titled Khwabon. In a recent interview with HT City, Amir said the makers never acknowledged his work, even though he tried to contact them multiple times.

According to Amit Jadhav, the situation left him surprised when he first heard about it from friends. He said, “I had tried speaking up last year too. I had actually received a direct message on Instagram, from YRF Talent in 2022, they wanted to get in touch with me. I asked them which project are they reaching out to me for, they didn't answer. I didn't know anyone there, neither had I given any audition for them to reach out.”

The singer further shared that he realised the similarities only after the film was released and people started pointing it out to him.

“A week after Saiyaara's release, my friends called me and said, ‘Tera toh story same tha' I was shocked. I tried reaching out to them, even going to their office, but my friends said they won't entertain me or reply," Amir Jadhav added.

The actor said the whole episode affected him personally. Though he continued working as a singer, the situation was emotionally difficult for him.

“I am a singer, so I kept getting work. I relaxed a bit because of that. But one day, I almost committed suicide. I was sloshed, my parents saw and that's how I got saved. I felt like the world didn't want me to succeed. I was not called for any auditions," Amit mentioned.

Amit Jadhav also explained that he had been planning to develop the story further into a larger script. But when Saiyaara released, it disrupted those plans.

At the same time, he admitted that the script was never formally registered. “I am a part of the Screenwriter's Association, but no I did not get the story registered in 2019 because it was a short film and out on a public platform as proof," he said.

He added that he even wrote emails to the production house asking for clarification but did not receive any reply.

“I wrote in the mail that I had received a mail from them in 2022 as well, and that Saiyaara's story is similar to mine, iska clarification dijiye. I mailed twice, got no answer," Amit continued and then added, “I should get some credit. Or I can be cast in some role at least in some project. That's all I am seeking."

Saiyaara also featured Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar and Geeta Agarwal Sharma in important roles. The film was released on July 18, 2025.