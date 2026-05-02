Usha Mangeshkar Mourns Younger Sister Asha Bhosle's Death: "I Feel Very Sad And Lonely"

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026, marking the end of a golden chapter in the Indian music industry. Her demise left millions of fans in mourning. But for her sister, Usha Mangeshkar, the loss has left her lonely in everyday life. As she continues to cope with the loss, Usha recently attended the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026 in Mumbai. This marks her first public appearance since the tragedy.

On the sidelines of the awards night, she spoke with ANI and described her two elder sisters—Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar's death as “a big shock” for the family and her admirers.

“My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer,” she said.

‘I Feel Very Lonely And Sad'

At the event, Usha Mangeshkar also expressed that she feels very sad and lonely. Recalling her memories with the Asha Bhosle, Usha added, “I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.”

She also shared that, despite her grief, she attended the event as staying indoors in sorrow had become difficult, and she needed a brief change of environment to cope with the loss.

“I felt I shouldn't just sit at home and remain sad. That's why I told them yesterday that I would come. I needed to come… to take my mind off things a little and step out,” she concluded.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the renowned singers Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, says, "I have lost two sisters... It is a very big shock, not only for me, but for the whole country... I have many memories with them..." (01.05) pic.twitter.com/4pnkf99tnv — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Asha Bhosle And Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Asha Bhosle, who was considered one of the most successful playback singers in Hindi cinema, died at the age of 92 on April 12. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after her condition worsened due to a chest infection and respiratory complications. She was placed under intensive care in the ICU in a critical condition, but despite medical efforts, she succumbed to multi-organ failure the following day.

In her singing career spanning over eight decades, she recorded songs across multiple Indian languages, earning widespread acclaim and accolades. Among her many honours, she was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022. She died weeks after being admitted to the hospital following Covid-19 and pneumonia complications. The singer was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2001, along with three National Film Awards and several other prestigious recognitions during her career.