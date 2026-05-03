Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Attend Same Wedding With Their Spouses

A recent wedding in Hyderabad became a talking point across the entertainment world when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her former husband, Naga Chaitanya, were spotted at the same celebration. The ex-couple attended producer Sunil Narang's daughter Simran Narang's reception in Hyderabad with their respective partners, Raj Nidimoru and Sobhita Dhulipala. The rare moment comes years after their separation in 2021 and their subsequent marriages.

The moment drew attention because Chaitanya and Samantha are rarely spotted at the same public gatherings. They each showed up separately with their partners and there was no interaction between the ex-couple. Samantha wore a magenta saree as she walked past the paparazzi arm-in-arm with her husband Raj Nidimoru, who wore a dark blue blazer with jeans.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya left the venue with his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. He wore a dark blue blazer while his wife chose an elegant blue saree.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 in Goa. They split a few years later and finalised their divorce in 2021. Chaitanya went on to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, while Samantha later remarried The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru in 2025. It was Raj Nidimoru's second marriage as well. He was previously married to Shhyamali De.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in a lead role in Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is expected to be an adventure thriller where Chay plays a treasure hunter. Apart from him, the movie also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava in key roles.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Maa Inti Bangaram in the line-up. Directed by Nandini Reddy, this film is a high-octane family drama. It is slated for release on May 15, 2026.