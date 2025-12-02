What Naga Chaitanya Posted After Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Wedding Pics Went Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Citadel maker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on Monday morning. Samantha pleasantly surprised her fans and followers across the globe as she had a private wedding with only thirty people in attendance. Coincidentally, Samantha married Raj Nidimoru just three days ahead of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's first wedding anniversary, which falls on December 4.

As curiosity around Samantha's past and present marriages intensified, social media shifted its focus to Naga Chaitanya's latest posts.

On Monday, Naga Chaitanya shared a picture from his Amazon Prime show Dhootha. Writing a gratitude note, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#dhootha is a show that proves that if as an actor you make a choice based on creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot, people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy."

"Thank you! 2 years of Dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen," he added in his post.

Samantha Announced Her Marriage With a Loved-Up Post

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

In the pictures, the couple is seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had a lavish wedding in 2017. They announced their divorce in 2021 after being married for four years. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shyamali De, in 2022. Since February, Raj Nidimoru has appeared in Samantha's Instagram posts on and off, sparking dating rumours.