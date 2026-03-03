After Rajpal Yadav's Fiery Reply, Sonu Sood Clarifies His 'Give Him Work' Remark

After Rajpal Yadav's response to Sonu Sood's recent comment about 'offering him work,' Sonu has now clarified what he meant.

When asked about Sonu Sood's remark regarding offering him work during difficult times, Rajpal Yadav told SCREEN, "Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn't find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years."

Responding to the conversation around his earlier statement, Sonu Sood clarified his stance in the Hindustan Times, saying, "Happy for him. I didn't say he needs work. I said, 'Sign him and pay advances because he deserves it.'"

What Sonu Sood Wrote Earlier on X

Sonu Sood had posted a note on X, offering Rajpal Yadav a role in his film along with a signing amount to support him financially. He also encouraged the film industry to stand by Rajpal during this difficult period.

He began his post by writing, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

He added, "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

Last month, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with the 2012 cheque-bounce case and was later granted interim bail until 18 March to attend a family wedding.



