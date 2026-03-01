Rajpal Yadav Slams Priyadarshan Over "Poor Education" Remark: "He Doesn't Know Me"

Actor Rajpal Yadav has finally broken his silence after filmmaker Priyadarshan attributed his recent troubles to "poor education".

The actor, who made headlines throughout February after surrendering in a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case, responded firmly to the remark during an exclusive interaction with SCREEN.

Rajpal Yadav's Reaction

Rajpal Yadav addressed Priyadarshan's comment directly and did not mince his words. Reacting to the statement, he said, "This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me. I am well educated guy, I have been working since the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest of stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn't have survived here for 25-30 years."

The actor further suggested that such opinions do not define him or his journey. According to him, professional setbacks should not be linked to a person's educational background.

What Did Priyadarshan Say About Rajpal Yadav?

Priyadarshan, in an earlier interview with MidDay, had said, "I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie. I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."

Rajpal Yadav had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied his plea seeking more time to clear the dues in a 2012 cheque-bounce case. He was later released on bail on February 17 after the court suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him interim relief.

The actor was also permitted to attend a family wedding during this period. Amid the legal proceedings, he held a press conference in Mumbai to address allegations of fraud and thanked members of the industry who stood by him during what he described as a difficult phase.

