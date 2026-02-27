Kalyani Priyadarshan Sums Up Vijay-Rashmika's Dreamy Udaipur Wedding: 'The Kindest Girl Married Her Best Friend'

Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote a heartwarming note for Rashmika Mandanna following her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. The couple got married on February 26 in a dreamlike Telugu wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

About Kalyani Priyadarshan's Note

Sharing Rashmika's first wedding photographs, Kalyani wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend in the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him, and he sat there waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything."

Take a look:

More About Vijay And Rashmika's Wedding

Vijay shared a deeply personal note while posting pictures from the ceremony. Reflecting on his bond with Rashmika, he wrote,

"One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika also shared a heartfelt message introducing Vijay as her husband.

She wrote, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love fees like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She continued, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

The couple got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 AM on February 26, surrounded by close family and friends. Later in the evening, they honoured Rashmika's heritage with a customary Kodava wedding. The intimate celebrations were hosted at the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur.



Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Welcomes "Vadina" Rashmika Mandanna Into Their Family