Amid Rs 9 Crore Cheque-Bounce Case, Rajpal Yadav Launches Official YouTube Channel

Rajpal Yadav is all set to embark on a new digital journey as he launches his very own YouTube channel. The actor, who is currently out on bail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, took to Instagram to share the exciting update with his fans through a video message.

In the clip, Rajpal Yadav addressed his followers warmly and spoke about this fresh beginning.

He said, “Hi friends, I am your Rajpal, and I am very happy to tell you that I have been preparing for a long time to start a new chapter. The time has come. I need your blessings. My YouTube channel is being launched today. And the name of this channel is Rajpal Naurang Yadav.”

Sharing the vision behind his venture, Rajpal Yadav added, “The mission of Rajpal Naurang Yadav YouTube channel is that children, old, young, everyone should have fun.” He concluded the video by encouraging his fans to enjoy the content and to share and subscribe to the channel.

The text attached to the post read, “Nayi Shuruat, Naya Safar. Abhi subscribe kariye mere YouTube channel pe. [A new beginning, a new journey. Subscribe to my YouTube channel now.]”

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and red heart emojis.

Rajpal Yadav also uploaded his first video on YouTube. In the clip, he can be seen warmly welcoming his fans to the channel. The actor also hinted that exciting and amazing content is on the way.

The caption read, “Aap sab ka pyaara Rajpal Naurang Yadav ab shuru kar rahe hain ek naya Digital safar — YouTube ke aagaz se. Iss official YouTube channel par milega dher saara content, vlogs, mini series, gags, wohi hasi, wohi masti, aur kuch naya andaaz… Comedy, exclusive moments, behind-the-scenes aur dil se jude hue videos. Yeh channel sirf ek platform nahi, balki aap sab ke pyaar ka ehsaas hai aur hamare Digital Universe ka ek important hissa. [Your beloved Rajpal Naurang Yadav is now starting a new digital journey — with the launch of YouTube. On this official YouTube channel, you will get lots of content, vlogs, mini series, gags, the same laughter, the same fun, and a new style as well…Comedy, exclusive moments, behind-the-scenes and heartfelt videos connected straight from the heart. This channel is not just a platform, but a feeling of all your love and an important part of our Digital Universe.]”

For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav was released on bail on February 17 in the cheque bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied his plea seeking additional time to clear the dues. However, the court later suspended his sentence until March 18 and granted him interim relief.