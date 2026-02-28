Rashmika Mandanna Is One Happy Bride Arriving In A <i>Palki</i> For Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda. See New Pic

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy Udaipur wedding on February 26 has everyone talking. Their official pictures broke the internet, and now some new pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and the decor inside have surfaced online.

One picture shows Rashmika Mandanna in quirky mode as she arrives in a palki. It is a traditional palanquin, very popular in South Asian weddings to carry the bride from her parents' home to her husband's home.

Instagram/RVR Eventz & Design

Some more beautiful pictures of the decor by RVR Eventz and Design were also shared. The intricate flower arrangements and stunning mandap, along with the embedded VR initials where Rashmika and Vijay stood, were all deeply rooted in tradition.

The caption read, "The decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married in, more than just putting on a grand wedding show. Every element had a meaning, representing the Periodic Era and highlighting rich Indian heritage."

They added, "To complement the beautiful property, we kept nature at the heart of the design, letting the venue's natural beauty shine. Earthy tones set the palette, naturally leading us to incorporate terracotta elements. We ditched the ordinary huge artefacts and kept the design rooted in the theme of this wedding - The Periodic Era."

"Every brief was taken very seriously, whether it was Vijay's choice of using terracotta or his mother's love of using mantras on adduthera. We brought all their visions to reality," concluded the post.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Posts

Vijay Deverakonda shared the pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me - as I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi, my loves. Introducing to you now: my husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching... the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever - and trust me, I could write a book on this man!"

About The Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementoes, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Guests

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Recall "Sweetest Surprise" From PM Modi Before Udaipur Wedding