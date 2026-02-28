Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Photo Becomes Most Liked Post On Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's marriage was the talk of the town this month, but what truly broke the Internet were their dreamy Udaipur wedding pictures. In less than 48 hours, Rashmika Mandanna's wedding pictures became the most liked post on Instagram from an Indian account.

As of today, the carousel post has garnered over 24 million likes on Instagram-a feat previously achieved only by Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's heartfelt post after the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup garnered 22.8 million likes. Vijay Deverakonda's wedding post, with 18.8 million likes and counting, is almost on the verge of breaking this record.

Along with this, Rashmika Mandanna's viral post is second only to content creator Kishore Mondal's viral reel from last year, which featured him singing Jeena Laga Hoon. It has recorded 51 million likes, earning the title of the fourth-most liked post on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Official Wedding Pics

Vijay Deverakonda shared the pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me-as I needed her, just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi, my loves. Introducing to you now: my husband, Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching... the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever-and trust me, I could write a book on this man!"

About The Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple actively shared exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on and February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementoes, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting Rs 132 crore at the box office.