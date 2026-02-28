<i>O Mere Saajan</i>: <i>Ranabaali</i> Team Celebrates Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding With New Romantic Track

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began a new chapter in their personal lives on February 26, when they got married in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members. While fans are still talking about their wedding, the couple has now made headlines for their upcoming film.

Soon after their big day, the team of Ranabaali dropped a special music video, titled O Mere Saajan, featuring the two stars. The track is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali. It captures moments from Rashmika and Vijay's on-screen wedding.

The video opens with preparations for their characters' big day. It then shows the couple entering their home in traditional wedding outfits. There are also short glimpses of their life together after marriage. The scenes highlight soft, romantic moments between them.

Towards the end, a message appears on the screen that reads, “Happy married life Vijay and Rashmika," linking their real-life wedding with the film's theme.

The caption read, “A special surprise from team Ranabaali, celebrating this beautiful moment in the lives of our Ranabaali and Jayamma O Mere Saajan (Hindi)."

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali marks Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's third film together. They were earlier seen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali is set in 19th-century India and is inspired by real events said to have taken place between 1854 and 1878 during British rule. The early visuals hint at a story that deals with colonial violence, economic loss and human suffering during that time.

In the film, Vijay plays a freedom fighter named Ranabaali. His character is shown as strong and fearless. Rashmika plays Jayamma, a key role that is expected to bring emotional depth to the story. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it.

Ranabaali will hit theatres on September 11.