Internet Thinks Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Post Is Linked To Rashmika Mandanna's Old Clip: "You Are Going To Miss Me"

The Internet is awash with heart-warming moments from the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The couple married in an intimate gathering in Udaipur on February 26, surrounded by close friends and family.

Soon after the ceremony, they shared official photographs that quickly went viral, accompanied by deeply personal captions.

While both notes struck an emotional chord with fans, Vijay Deverakonda's message drew particular attention.

Reflecting on his relationship with Rashmika, he wrote: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife. 26.02.2026"

After the post was shared, Internet users began circulating an old video of the couple from their early promotional days.

The clip, originally shared on Reddit, shows Rashmika teasing Vijay during an interview.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "You're going to miss me in your other films next level. You're going to call me and be like, just want to come and sit here; I'm such an entertainment. But now you go do your other films, I'm not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I'm not going to give dates to a Vijay Deverakonda anymore."

Fans have since linked the playful banter in the resurfaced clip to Vijay's heartfelt wedding caption, suggesting that the sentiment of "missing her" may have deeper roots in their earlier camaraderie.

Rashmika also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the occasion.

An excerpt from her caption read, "Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could ever imagine."

