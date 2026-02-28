Exclusive: Mona Singh Reveals What Gave Her "Sleepless Nights" On <i>Kohrra 2</i> Set

It may be a man's world, but Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra season two is someone who commands both respect and attention - from men and women alike. Her superpower? Silence, a quality few appreciate, yet highly valued when noise is currency.

Actor Mona Singh, who gave a stellar performance as the no-nonsense and methodical cop Dhanwant Kaur who is struggling with her personal demons, is simply grateful today.

The actor, still recognised as the spirited Jassi from 2003 TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is basking in the success of Netflix series Kohrra season two. She, however, has been on a roll since last September when The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by debutant Aryan Khan, arrived on the streamer.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mona Singh talks about her journey since The Ba***ds of Bollywood, becoming the silent, resilient cop Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra 2 and that one special scene in the show.

"It's been a fantastic ride for me since Kohrra 2, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Happy Patel, and Border 2 are getting so much love. I feel very grateful. It's a journey of constant learning and a lot of gratitude. But honestly, it was the complexity of silence in Kohrra... In a world dominated by loud, aggressive characters, Dhanwant's power lies in what she doesn't say.

"I wanted her body language to feel heavy and yet purposeful. Even every look she gives has a lot of history behind it. It's the power of what she doesn't say and what is left unsaid... A person with so many secrets, Dhanwant actually is a product of her own environment. She is resilient, observant and carries the weight of Punjab soil in her bones," the actor told NDTV in an interview.

Playing Dhanwant Kaur wasn't an easy feat for her, she said. The most challenging aspect of the role was doing some "heavy duty action", something she had never done before.

"I thankfully didn't break my nose or any bones, but this is the first time that I actually did so much action, heavy duty action. I've never done this before, and that's what really challenged me, gave me sleepless nights.

"I remember meeting our action choreographer, Amrit, and the first question he asked me was 'Kabhi kiya hai aapne (action)?' I was like, 'Nahin'. And the look on his face was like, 'Oh my god!' He had to start from scratch," added Mona Singh.

What followed were lots of rehearsals and hard work.

In a pivotal scene, Dhanwant Kaur is left battered, bruised, and bleeding after the murder suspect she is chasing hits her brutally before fleeing.

"We rehearsed a lot before getting into the action scene. We warmed up a lot. There were a lot of mattresses around me so that we wouldn't get hurt. And then I just pushed myself. I just didn't give up. And that's what was written, that she's so resilient, she doesn't give up.

"Even after being bashed up, she's holding on to his leg and trying to point out to Garundi (played by Barun Sobti) that where he fled. It just speaks volumes of her character, especially in a man's world where often physical capabilities are undermined. So I think Dhanwant really stood out in that action scene for me," said the actor, who will next be seen in Anil Kapoor-starrer Subedaar.

All in all, Mona Singh is "overwhelmed" with the way Kohrra season two has been received by critics and viewers alike.

"People are connecting with the character, and especially, in a prime series where usually the viewers look for 'who' in this season, they're looking at the 'why'. And that's the biggest compliment. I'm grateful that people have understood and related with every character, and also that Dhanwant represents the reality of many women in India and abroad."

Directed by Sudip Sharma, Kohrra season two also stars Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora and Prayrak Mehta with Jaideep Ahlawat in a cameo. It is created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia.

