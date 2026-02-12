<i>Border 2</i> Actor Mona Singh Reveals Her Father 'Lost His Foot After Stepping On A Mine' In 1971 India-Pakistan War

The cast and crew of Border 2 sat down for a chat with media in Mumbai on February 12. Mona Singh, who plays Sunny Deol's wife in the film, opened up about her deeply personal connection to the story.

Referring to the 1971 India-Pakistan war, on which the film is based, Mona said the script of Border 2 'chose' her.

The actress said she felt an instant connection with the script and she knew she had to be a part of the project.

What makes the film meaningful for the actor is her family history.

“I am a fauji's daughter and my dad fought the 1971 war,” she said.

She further revealed that a key moment shown in the film, where Sunny Deol's character steps into a minefield, closely reflects her father's real-life experience.

“They stepped on a mine. My father (Jasbir Singh) lost his foot. So, the determination, the resilience, the fear, the anxiety, the pathos and pain that Simi Kaler's character carries, I think I had already lived all of that because of my father," Mona shared.

She also emphasised that wars are not fought only by soldiers at the border, but by their families who stand by them through moments of uncertainty.

Calling Border 2 a tribute, Mona said being part of the film felt like an ode to her father and to the sacrifices of countless military families.

The actor also praised director Anurag Singh, describing the experience of working with him as a privilege. She said directors who truly understand the value of silence and pause in storytelling are rare, adding that she loved every scene and dialogue in the film and felt honoured to contribute to a story rooted in both history and emotion.

Set during the 1971 India Pakistan War, Border 2 expands the world of the original 1997 classic by depicting the combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy, while continuing to highlight the human cost of conflict.

Border 2 has been doing exceptionally well and, till now, collected Rs 316 crore at the doemstic box office, according to a Sacnilk report.

Border 2 features Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty, Varun Dhawan alongside Sunny Deol and Mona Singh.