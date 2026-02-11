Mika Singh Asks Film Industry To Step Up For Rajpal Yadav, Not Just Post Online: "Make Sure We Actually Contribute"

Actor Rajpal Yadav's legal and financial troubles have drawn widespread attention, with several members of the Hindi film industry stepping forward to support him.

Most recently, singer Mika Singh has appealed for collective and transparent help as Rajpal Yadav continues to face the consequences of long-pending cheque bounce cases involving nearly Rs 9 crore.

Sharing a video message, the singer urged actors, directors, and producers who had previously worked with Rajpal Yadav to contribute meaningfully.

Expressing his appreciation for the response to his appeal, Mika wrote, "I'm truly happy and proud after my post. It feels amazing to see everyone coming together this is the unity our industry is known for. But I have one humble request please don't just post announcements. Let's make sure we actually contribute and make it happen. Many people are asking where to send the money. Let's organise this properly and transparently so everything goes directly to the right place. Support is not just about words it's about action. Let's stand united and do this the right way."

Film Industry Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav

Support for Rajpal Yadav has been growing steadily within the film fraternity. His long-time manager, Goldie Jain, confirmed to SCREEN that several leading actors, filmmakers, and producers have offered help.

Stars such as Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and director David Dhawan have also extended financial support. Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to come forward.

Acknowledging the solidarity shown by colleagues, Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help."

The Legal Battle And Events Leading To His Surrender

Rajpal Yadav's troubles stem from multiple loan defaults linked to his production venture. In an effort to clear his dues, he issued several cheques to the lender, which were later dishonoured. This led to criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in several cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment. The decision was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, after which he approached the Delhi High Court.

Despite loan disputes usually being treated as civil matters, the High Court adopted a firm stance due to Rajpal Yadav's repeated failure to honour payment commitments. He was granted multiple extensions to repay the amount in instalments but failed to meet the deadlines.

The court later directed him to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases and ordered the release of deposited sums to the complainant. Although he submitted two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh in October 2025, nearly Rs 9 crore remained unpaid.

In June 2024, his conviction was temporarily suspended, with the court advising him to take "sincere and genuine measures" towards settlement. However, no significant progress followed.

On February 2, 2026, the court instructed him to surrender by February 4. After he failed to comply on time, his counsel's mercy plea was rejected. On February 5, Rajpal Yadav appeared in court with a fresh repayment proposal, which was declined, and he subsequently surrendered at Tihar Jail.

