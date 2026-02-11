Udit Narayan's First Wife Claims Singer Got Her Uterus Removed Without Consent, Files Complaint

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after his first wife, Ranjana, approached the Women's Police Station in Bihar's Supaul. She accused him, his two brothers, and his second wife of serious criminal offences.

Ranjana submitted a formal complaint on Tuesday, arriving at the police station along with her advocate, Karunakant Jha. In her application, she alleged that she was subjected to a criminal conspiracy in which her uterus was removed without her knowledge. She claimed she became aware of this only years later during medical treatment.

In her complaint, Ranjana identified herself as the 61-year-old daughter of Chandrakant Jha, a resident of Sanskrit Nirmali Ward No. 11 under the Balua Bazar Police Station area in Supaul district. She stated that she married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984, according to Hindu customs and rituals.

According to Ranjana, Udit moved to Mumbai in 1985 to pursue his career in music. During this period, she allegedly learnt through media reports that he had married another woman, Deepa Narayan. However, she claimed that he continued to mislead her whenever she questioned him about it.

She further alleged that in 1996, under the pretext of medical treatment, Udit, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took her to a major hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent or knowledge. Ranjana claimed that Deepa Narayan was also present at the hospital at the time.

Ranjana also stated that in 2006, when she visited Mumbai, she was abused by Udit and Deepa and was not allowed to enter their home. She then went to her in-laws' residence in Nepal, where she was allegedly insulted and driven away. Since then, she has been living at her parental home.

Ranjana added that she had previously approached the Family Court in Supaul and the Women's Commission, where Udit had accepted her as his wife and submitted a compromise agreement. However, she alleged that he failed to honour his commitments and did not provide her with respect or support.

Battling illness and financial hardship, Ranjana said she discovered the removal of her uterus only during later medical treatment, which prompted her to lodge a fresh complaint at the Women's Police Station.

Speaking to the media, Ranjana said she was compelled to approach the police once again.

She said, "You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women's Police Station. I deserve justice."

"When we went to the Women's Commission, they initially refused to accept our complaint. After we submitted a written application, it was accepted. But even today, he continues to deceive me. Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises again," she added.

"Nowadays, I am constantly unwell and need his support. But Udit Narayan is neither saying anything nor doing anything. He came to the village recently and left after making promises once again," she claimed.

Ranjana further said, "The case is also going on in court. Udit ji appeared there, but till now he has done nothing."

Meanwhile, the officer-in-charge of the Women's Police Station, Anju Tiwari, said that the incidents mentioned in the complaint date back nearly three decades.

She added that the matter is under investigation. An FIR will be registered based on the facts that emerge, and further action will be taken.

(With inputs from Abhishek Mishra)

