Viral Video: Varun Dhawan Avoids Shaking Hands With Udit Narayan At <i>Border 2</i> Event, Internet Reacts

Varun Dhawan recently collaborated with singer Udit Narayan for his upcoming film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is set to release in theatres on January 23.

A recent event for the film's promotion sparked controversy when a video of Varun seemingly ignoring Udit Narayan's attempt to shake hands went viral on the internet.

The clip begins with Varun posing for photographers at the venue. He is soon approached by Udit Narayan, who tries to shake his hand. However, the actor refuses to interact with the singer and takes a few steps back from his position. He then leaves him behind to greet Sonu Nigam and Shilpa Shetty at the entrance.

Curious fans began speculating about the reason behind Varun Dhawan's actions. Many even questioned the actor's behaviour, calling it disrespectful towards the veteran singer.

One user wrote, "That's really very wrong, Udit Ji is a gem, a legend, perhaps made a mistake because also a human being, treating him like that is absolutely disgusting."

Another added, "This is wrong."

"Maybe the reason will be different," quipped a viewer.

Last week, the makers released the trailer for Border 2. The trailer opened with a dramatic sequence showing the heroes facing insurmountable challenges as they bravely defend their motherland. Varun Dhawan was seen spearheading intense ground operations, while Diljit Dosanjh took to the skies as an Indian Air Force officer.

Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, was seen navigating treacherous waters. At the helm of it all, Sunny Deol was depicted overseeing the ground operations and working in close coordination with the Air Force and Navy. The trailer set the tone for an action-packed and patriotic film, promising an intense ride. Read the full story here.

Border 2 also features Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh in key roles. They portray the wives of the soldiers. The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

