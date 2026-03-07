Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Reactions: Internet Divided Over Ranveer Singh's Film As They Compare It To Part 1

While some said Dhurandhar 2's trailer was better than the first part, some disagreed as they argued "not giving the vibe"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer Reactions: Internet Divided Over Ranveer Singh's Film As They Compare It To Part 1
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 trailer
  • Ranveer Singh appears in dual avatars in Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer
  • Sanjay Dutt reprises his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film
  • Sara Arjun’s character shows a more intense and aggressive side
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have finally unveiled the trailer. Just like the original film, this one too appears packed with action. In the Aditya Dhar directorial, Ranveer Singh's dual avatar – the OG long-haired, bearded look and a new clean-shaven face – is stealing the spotlight. Sanjay Dutt brings back his ruthless charm as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Sara Arjun's character also seems to evolve in the upcoming film, as she is seen holding a gun with rage in her eyes.

Bollywood fans wasted no time reacting to the nearly three-minute glimpse of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Many cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with several giving a shout-out to the upcoming film.

A user wrote, “Mass. Power. Madness. Dhurandhar 2 trailer just raised the bar. 19 March, theatres will explode.”

“Ranveer Singh returns with bigger action and revenge,” said someone.

Praising the director, a person posted, “Aditya Dhar seems to have outdone himself. This trailer is even better than the trailer for Dhurandhar 1. The Indian box office will shatter.”

A fan praised the trailer by writing, “What a mind-boggling trailer #AdityaDhar nailed it #RanveerSingh screen presence makes this trailer even more powerful. This movie will rule for decades.”

However, not everyone seemed impressed by the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. A section of users also expressed disappointment.

A person wrote, “Dhurandhar 2 trailer is not giving the vibe that was in Dhurandhar!!”

Another one added, “Trailer ne disappoint kiya bas movie na kare.” (The trailer disappointed, hopefully the movie doesn't.)

A post read, “6/10 for this new trailer of Dhurandhar 80% scenes are from Dhurandhar part 1 trailer.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the cinema screens on March 19. The project has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com