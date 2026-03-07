Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Pics Of Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Attending The Ceremony Go Viral

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy got married on March 6 in Hyderabad. The event was attended not only by the Allu-Konidela family but also by celebrities like Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Raashii Khanna.

Actor Ram Charan dropped the first photos of the newlyweds on his X handle. “So happy to see @AlluSirish begin this wonderful new journey with #Nayanika. Wishing both of you endless happiness, love and a blessed married life. Congratulations,” he wrote.

The image featured the actor dressed in a black kurta pyjama, while Allu Sirish and Nayanika twinned in matching ivory outfits. The picture also featured Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, dressed in a yellow outfit. Sirish's mother, Nirmala, and Ram's mother, Surekha Konidela, wore traditional ensembles.

Allu Sirish's brother and actor Allu Arjun, sister-in-law Sneha Reddy, and niece and nephew Arha and Ayaan also attended the wedding in matching ivory outfits. In a video shared online, the couple was seen interacting with guests and posing for photos.

Allu Arjun also shared a warm post for his younger brother Allu Sirish, extending his best wishes.

He wrote, "Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family . I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY."

Suriya marked his presence dressed in a simple kurta-pyjama. The actor waved at paparazzi as he left the venue. Another video showed Suriya being invited on stage to meet the couple. Other notable attendees included actor Chiranjeevi, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Venkatesh, Raashii Khanna, Pawan Kalyan with wife Anna Lezhneva, Varun Tej with wife Lavanya Tripathi and Sai Durgha Tej.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry at Allu Studios on March 2. The couple also partied in Dubai with friends, and Arjun hosted a cocktail party in Hyderabad to kick off the festivities.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika first met at a party thrown by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in 2023. Before getting married on Friday, the couple had traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like pelli koduku, pasupu danchadam and mangala snanam.