7 Takeaways From Ranveer Singh's Explosive <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Trailer

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 trailer lived up to the hype and expectations as the makers dropped the explosive teaser earlier today. Ranveer Singh returns in deadlier revenge mode, taking over the reins of Pakistan's Lyari town after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). Sanjay Dutt brings back his ruthless charm as SP Chaudhary Aslam. Sara Arjun's character also seems to evolve in the upcoming film, as she is seen holding a gun with rage in her eyes.

Here's a look at some of the key highlights from the power-packed trailer:

1) New King Of Lyari - Introducing Jaskirat Singh Rangi

The story is poised to take a further leap from where it ended in Part 1. Ranveer Singh's dual identity in the film unravels as he is introduced as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It traces back to the events that led him to become Hamza. The narrative in Dhurandhar 2 is all set to explore his past and the training phase as he prepares to infiltrate criminal networks in Pakistan. When Ranveer Singh teases, "Told you it's personal," he means it.

2) Flashbacks Of Rehman Dakait

Akshaye Khanna returns as Rehman Dakait, but not exactly how you expect. The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 begins with scenes from the first part, followed by the aftermath and the tumultuous unrest led by Rehman Dakait's death in Lyari. An impactful voiceover looms in the backdrop, "Who will become the Badshaah of Lyari after Rahman's death?"- as Ranveer Singh prepares to take over the reins.

3) Blast From The Past: Major Iqbal And Jaskirat Singh Rangi's Old Connection?

One of the major highlights is a subtle glimpse of a deep-seated connection between Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) and Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Jaskirat is an Indian intelligence operative under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari who infiltrates Pakistan's underworld. The sequel might unravel his old connection with Major Iqbal, a high-ranking ISI official and the central villain of the second part. To add to it, Major Iqbal's character is also associated with the proceedings of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were one of the key instigators of Jaskirat's need for revenge. The trailer concludes on an intriguing point: a faceoff between Iqbal and Jaskirat as the latter announces, "India will now decide the future of Pakistan."

4) Dramatic Shift For Yalina: Romance To Rage

Sara Arjun plays the headstrong character of Yalina in Dhurandhar. She is the daughter of Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), a vile Pakistani politician and slum lord. She plays a key role in the first part as Hamza uses her to get more inside information about the enemies. In the upcoming sequel, her character sees a drastic transformation, as she is seen pointing a gun at Hamza in the recently released trailer. This time, the innocence is gone; her eyes burn with rage and pain, leaving a lingering thought on whether it has been triggered by betrayal or forced confrontation. While in the first part she points the gun at Hamza in the song Gehra Hua, it was a representation of their simmering onscreen chemistry peppered with romance. This time, the story seems different.

5) From Sanjay Dutt To Amitabh Bachchan: A Connection You Didn't See Coming

Sanjay Dutt is back as SP Chaudhary Aslam, inspired by the real-life controversial Pakistani encounter specialist Chaudhary Aslam Khan. Sanjay Dutt's character establishes himself as an aggressive high-ranking police officer who follows no protocols whatsoever as he rages against Karachi gangs and militants. In a playful twist, Sanjay Dutt delivers Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue "Jahan dard hai, wahan mard hai"- a reference to the superstar's 1985 film Mard and its line "Mard ko dard nahi hota." It befits Sanjay Dutt's gritty onscreen character.

6) From Nazar Aur Sabr To Honsla Eendhan Badla

The trailer's changed tagline from Nazar Aur Sabr to Honsla Eendhan Badla marks a significant shift in the protagonist's journey-from restrained energy in the first film to a fierce pull towards revenge in the second. Nazar Aur Sabr was a key dialogue in the first film as Ranveer Singh, as the undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, plays the long game.

Honsla Eendhan Badla-the official tagline of the second part-signifies deeply embedded courage that fuels the fire of revenge he holds within. As the story now continues into darker territories, a more intense phase of Jaskirat is revealed as he rises to rule over enemies in Lyari.

7) A New Punjabi Song In The Mix

While Dhurandhar's solid music has been one of the biggest highlights, the Punjabi track Na De Dil Pardesi Nu was a standout. The Dhurandhar 2 trailer comes back with yet another banger: Aari Aari, which is predominantly featured. The new Aari Aari track is composed by Shashwat Sachdev once again; vocals are by Navraj Hans of Bombay Rockers fame; lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The song plays a crucial role in highlighting the grit and intensity of the trailer as the story now veers towards the rise of the protagonist (Ranveer Singh) as "Sher-E-Baloch".

With a well-crafted trailer acting as fodder to the excitement of fans for the upcoming sequel, the makers have indeed dropped some key elements. The film is all set to roar in theatres on March 19, 2026.

