Celina Jaitly Reflects On One Question Abusive Marriage Survivors Are Tired Of: "Why Didn't You Just Leave?"

Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, in November last year at an Andheri court in Mumbai on grounds of domestic violence and abuse. Her post came as a shock, as she used to share lovey-dovey pictures with her husband and children on social media on various occasions. The actress recently took to Instagram to share the most common question often asked of survivors, "Why didn't you just leave?"

What's Happening

In Celina Jaitly's post, she wrote, "Why Didn't You Just Leave? The Question Survivors Are Tired of Answering. Why does someone successful and educated stay in an abusive marriage for 15 years? I have asked myself that question. Why didn't I walk away after the 1st incident? Or the 2nd... 3rd. Was I blind? Weak? Used to it?"

She added, "The truth is harder than people think. Abuse rarely begins with violence. It begins with love. Intensity. Promises. The slow building of dependency. You believe you're building a future. Then something shifts. But it's not constant. There are good days. Apologies. Tears. Change that almost feels real. Hope. And hope is addictive. You begin surviving on small windows of it. Mental and verbal abuse leaves no bruises. Confidence erodes quietly. You adjust. Then over-adjust. Then question yourself. The 1st time shocks you. The 5th confuses you. The 10th becomes 'normal.'"

She further elaborates how one feels they can "fix it, love harder", as that is what one is taught about how sacred marriage is while growing up.

Have a look at the full post here:

What The Lawyer Said About Peter's Divorce Filing

According to Celina's lawyer, Peter Haag filed for divorce last year in an Austrian court. He reportedly took this step after Celina learned about properties in Vienna being sold without her knowledge. In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to prove that Celina has no claim over any of their properties.

The lawyer also alleged that Peter is blaming Celina for the breakdown of their marriage. While Celina had asked him to seek a mutual-consent divorce for the sake of their children, Peter was not willing to agree.

The actress, represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought Rs 10 lakh in monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She has also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings allegedly caused by her husband.

Jaitly and Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.