Celina Jaitly Says She Was Served Divorce Notice On The Pretext Of Anniversary Gift

Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, in November last year at an Andheri court in Mumbai on grounds of domestic violence and abuse. On Tuesday, the actress shared a detailed note on Instagram, claiming that she has been denied access to her three children despite joint custody and a subsisting order from the Austrian Family Court. In the same note, she mentioned that she had been served the divorce notice by her husband on the pretext of receiving an anniversary gift from the local post office. Moreover, her husband drove her to the post office.

An excerpt from her note read: "In early Sept., I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him."

What the Lawyer Said About Peter's Divorce

According to Celina's lawyer, Peter Haag filed for divorce last year in an Austrian court. He reportedly took this step after Celina learned about properties in Vienna being sold without her knowledge. In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to prove that Celina has no claim over any of their properties.

The lawyer also alleged that Peter is blaming Celina for the breakdown of their marriage. While Celina had asked him to seek a mutual-consent divorce for the sake of their children, Peter was not willing to agree.

Reiterating the same claim, Celina Jaitly wrote in her new note: "Thereafter, I repeatedly and legally sought an amicable separation in good faith, prioritizing only the welfare of the children."

The actress, represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought ₹10 lakh in monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She has also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has demanded ₹50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings allegedly caused by her husband.

In her petition, Jaitly, 47, described Haag, 48, as a "narcissistic" and "self-absorbed individual" who shows "no empathy" toward her or their children.

She further alleged that after the birth of their children, Haag "prohibited" her from working under various pretexts and "robbed her of her financial independence and dignity."

Jaitly and Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.