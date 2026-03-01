Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Distribute Sweets At Tirupati Tirumala Temple

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda embarked on their forever journey after a grand wedding at Udaipur on February 26. Their pictures were straight out of a fairy tale, leaving their fans tear-eyed over their union. Days after their nuptials, the couple went to the auspicious Tirupati Tirumala temple to seek blessings for their newly married life.

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared their love with fans by distributing sweets after seeking blessings at the Tirupati Tirumala temple. Fans from all sides mobbed them, and many even congratulated the couple on their union.

Watch the video here:

For the day, Rashmika wore a golden saree teamed with a green silk blouse. Sleek gold jewellery, dewy makeup and a gajra-adorned hairstyle finished off her look. Additionally, it was her bridal glow that was simply unmissable.

The doting husband, on the other hand, wore a white kurta with beige pants and wrapped a red shawl around him.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announced the gesture on social media, stating: "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food.

The post added, "So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

In addition to the Tirupathi Tirumala temple in Hyderabad, sweets were also reportedly distributed in cities like Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry at various temples.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in dual Telugu and Kodava wedding ceremonies on February 26 at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on February 23 with an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match. The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

The couple first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They got married after dating for several years.