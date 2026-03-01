Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Him On Instagram After Sankgeetha Files For Divorce

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has been garnering immense attention recently on his personal life after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. Now, their son, film director Jason Sanjay, allegedly unfollowed his father, sparking widespread speculation and concern about their family's situation.

Soon after reports about Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam's divorce proceedings over infidelity claims surfaced on social media, eagle-eyed netizens found Jason Sanjay unfollowed his father. Although he has been following 38 people on Instagram, including acclaimed Indian filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Farhan Akhtar, his father's account was missing from the list.

Jason's move not only sparked rumours about family tensions, but some fans even interpreted it as a sign of support for his mother. On the other hand, many social media users even argued that the 25-year-old may never have followed Vijay's account in the first place.

Meanwhile, Vijay has been following zero people on Instagram.

This move came days after Sangeetha filed a divorce petition at the Chengalpattu Family Court, mentioning allegations of Vijay's “extramarital relationship with an actress”, according to reports from PTI. Following this, the court issued a notice to Vijay, directing him to appear in person on April 20.

Sangeetha, the daughter of a Tamil Nadu–based industrialist, reportedly stated in the divorce petition that she discovered Vijay's alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship in April 2021. She claimed the discovery caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust."

Although she revealed that Vijay initially assured her that the relationship would end, the plea alleges that it continued, leading to what she describes as "mental cruelty," public humiliation arising from social media posts, emotional neglect and constructive desertion.

As of now, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued any official public statement to confirm or deny the divorce claims, leaving the situation unclear for fans.

The couple, who married in August 1999, have two kids, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. While Jason was reportedly associated with two movies so far, including Pull the Trigger and his father's 2009 action thriller Vettaikaran, Divya appeared in Vijay's 2016 action thriller, Theri.