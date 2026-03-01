Advertisement

Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions, Seeks Help From PM Modi: "Flights Cancelled, No Way Home"

The disruptions stem from recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, prompting threats of retaliation and airspace closures in Iran and Iraq

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions, Seeks Help From PM Modi: "Flights Cancelled, No Way Home"
Sonal Chauhan is best known for her role in Jannat.
  • Sonal Chauhan is stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations amid Middle East tensions
  • She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for government assistance to return to India
  • Dubai International Airport is crowded with passengers affected by flight disruptions
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in Jannat, is stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East. 

What's Happening

  • The actress posted on her Instagram Stories, appealing directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance.
  • In her message, she wrote, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Background

Numerous passengers are affected at Dubai International Airport. Videos circulating online depict crowded terminals and anxious travellers awaiting updates.

The disruptions stem from recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, prompting threats of retaliation and airspace closures in Iran and Iraq. This has impacted key air routes, forcing airlines to cancel or reroute flights.

Air India and IndiGo are working with authorities, monitoring developments, and advising passengers to check official updates. Flights will restart once safe paths reopen.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sonal Chauhan, Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Iran Israel Attack
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com