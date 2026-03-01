"Tried To Assassinate Trump": US' Big Charge Against Iran At Security Council

Tensions on ground translated into a heated exchange between the US and Israel, and Iran during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Saturday, after the two sides traded attacks that eventually engulfed a large part of the Middle East.

The US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Iran of waging an "unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder", accusing it of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump. "It has done so not only directly, but through its proxies seeking to hide and mask its bad actions while publicly claiming to be a victim. Iran's menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, our partners, our allies around the world," he said.

Waltz insisted the US military action was lawful, insisting that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon and the matter assumes improtance in terms of global security and not politics. "To that end, the United States is taking lawful actions," he added.

This is a moment in history that requires moral clarity and @POTUS has met that moment. Watch my remarks at the UN Security Council: pic.twitter.com/hwHN72V6bj — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) February 28, 2026

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran's extremism is being stopped before it becomes "unstoppable". "We will ensure that no radical regime armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can threaten our people or the entire world," he said.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the UN, told the council that the airstrikes have killed and injured hundreds of Iranian civilians, which he called a war crime and a crime against humanity. He strongly objected to the ignorance shown towards Tehran's warnings about the "warmongering statements" by the US in recent weeks and urged the council to act.

Iravani did not mention US President Donald Trump's statement claiming Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, but traded warnings with Waltz as military aggression between the two countries showed no signs of abatement. ""This representative sits here, in this body, representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people, and imprisoned many more, simply for wanting freedom from your entire tyranny," Waltz said as Iravani advised the former to be polite during his remarks.

VIDEO | Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani alleges the US and Israel have committed a "war crime."



"The number of innocent civilians continues to rise. This is not only an act of aggression, it is a war… pic.twitter.com/3tN5ynTfzB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2026

Echoing Trump's appeal to the Iranian people on Saturday asking them to claim their freedom, Waltz said the country's population is celebrating in the streets. "You know who is not complaining tonight? You know who is not citing the vagaries of international law? You know who is celebrating in the streets around the world? The Iranian people. Maybe, they will finally be free," he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council that everything must be done to prevent an escalation. "The alternative," he warned, "is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability". He also condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The emergency meeting was called by five council members: Bahrain, which is the Arab representative on the council, France, Russia, China and Colombia. The Security Council meeting is taking place on the last day of the United Kingdom's presidency and a day before the United States takes over the rotating presidency for the month of March.