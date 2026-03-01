Terracotta Elements, Indian Heritage: How Vijay-Rashmika's Udaipur Wedding Decor Was Created

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, at ITC Mementos, Udaipur. Needless to say, it was the wedding of the year, and the couple set trends that brides and grooms will follow for years to come.

Did you know that Rashmika and Vijay's wedding pictures received 24 million likes on Instagram, making them the most-liked pictures on the platform? It was truly grand in every sense. From traditional rituals and kilograms of gold jewellery to decor inspired by Indian heritage, every detail from the couple's big day is set to become a reference point for future weddings.

Rashmika Mandanna Arrived In A Palanquin

RVR Eventz & Design, the wedding planners, shared several details on Instagram about how they conceptualised and executed the event. In one of the images, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen sitting in a palanquin just before she walked down the aisle.

The bride, dressed in Anamika Khanna's creation and custom gold jewellery by SHREE Jewellers, winked at the camera and made a heart with her hands.

Another photo shows Vijay Deverakonda holding a sword, facing an adduthera, a traditional decorative cloth curtain used in Telugu weddings to separate the bride and groom during auspicious rituals.

The caption read, "Every brief has been taken very seriously, whether it was Vijay's choice of using terracotta, or his mother's love of using mantras on Adduthera, we brought all their visions to reality!"

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Theme Was "The Period Era"

"To complement the beautiful property, we kept nature at the heart of the design, letting the venue's natural beauty shine. Earthy tones set the palette, naturally leading us to incorporate terracotta elements," the wedding planners further shared.

"We ditched the ordinary huge artefacts and kept the design rooted to the theme of this wedding - The Periodic Era," the caption read.

The planners further revealed that they planned everything based on the vibe that Rashmika and Vijay wanted to get married. It was more than putting on a grand wedding show. "Every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era, highlighting the rich Indian heritage," the caption continued.

RVR Eventz & Design noted that the couple wanted their wedding to be a union deeply connected to their roots - simple yet authentic. "The decor, the attire, the frames, everything was planned to sync well, nothing stood alone, everything belonged," the planners concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made traditional apparel, decor, and traditions cool in 2026. They showed how modern aesthetics and age‑old traditions can coexist, creating a poetic, timeless wedding experience.

Also Read | 10 Months And Kilos Of Gold: How Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Jewellery Was Made