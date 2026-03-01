Crazy Viral: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Unseen Pics From Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who got married on February 26 in Udaipur, continue to delight fans with unseen moments from their intimate wedding.

What's Happening

Days after sharing their wedding pictures, new visuals from the ceremony have surfaced, capturing Rashmika's grand yet traditional arrival in a palki.

In the newly released photos shared by the wedding design team, Rashmika is seen seated inside a traditional palki, also known as a doli, as she makes her way to the mandap.

Dressed in her bridal ensemble, she is seen smiling warmly, winking playfully in one frame and forming a heart with her hands in another.

Vijay, meanwhile, is pictured awaiting her arrival, holding a ceremonial sword as part of the ritual.

Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Decor

The fresh images also offer a detailed glimpse of the wedding decor. Floral arrangements in muted, earthy tones adorned the venue, and the mandap reflected a theme inspired by a "Periodic Era".

The couple's initials, 'VR', were subtly incorporated into the design elements.

According to the wedding design team, the decor was conceptualised to reflect the couple's preference for a meaningful and intimate celebration rather than an extravagant affair.

Rooted in India's cultural heritage, the aesthetic focused on earthy palettes and terracotta accents. Vijay's fondness for terracotta influenced the colour scheme, while his mother's wish to have sacred mantras inscribed on the Adduthera added a spiritual dimension to the setting.

The idea was to create a seamless visual experience where decor, attire and atmosphere felt authentic and connected to tradition.

The wedding has also made waves on social media. Rashmika's post from the ceremony has crossed 24 million likes on Instagram, making it the most-liked photo from an Indian account on the platform.

The earlier record was held by Virat Kohli, whose post celebrating India's win at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup had received 22.8 million likes. Vijay's wedding post, too, has garnered 19.3 million likes so far.

Overall, Rashmika's image now stands as the second-most-liked Instagram post from an Indian account. It trails behind a viral reel shared by content creator Kishore Mondal in April last year.

In the video, Kishore sang Jeene Laga Hoon, and it went on to collect 51 million likes, ranking among the most-liked posts globally.

Background

For their wedding attire, both Rashmika and Vijay chose ensembles from Anamika Khanna's bridal atelier.

Rashmika wore a rust sari with a striking red border, detailed with temple-inspired motifs woven across the fabric. Vijay complemented her look in an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a vermillion angavastram.

His outfit featured forest and temple motifs symbolising power, lineage and sacred heritage.

Their jewellery further enhanced the traditional aesthetic. Vijay opted for statement gold ear studs, layered necklaces, a wrist cuff, ankle kadas and a ring. Rashmika wore an elaborate 11-piece gold jewellery set comprising a choker, jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, hathphool, mathapatti, nose pin, bangles, bajuband, waist belt and anklets.

The jewellery was crafted over 10 months by Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar of SHREE Jewellers. Vijay's pieces incorporated regal motifs such as elephants and tigers, while Rashmika's jewellery was designed to give her the presence of a living goddess.

The couple had earlier got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025. Their relationship was officially confirmed only days before they married.