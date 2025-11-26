Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag First Filed For Divorce In Austria, Blamed Her For "Marriage Breakdown": Actress's Lawyer

Actress Celina Jaitly has filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, this week at an Andheri court in Mumbai on the grounds of domestic violence and abuse. Within hours of the news breaking, Celina shared a long post on Instagram, stating that she has been fighting against the odds all alone. Incidentally, before Celina's filing, her husband had initiated divorce proceedings in Austria earlier this year, revealed Niharika Karanjwala Misra, a lawyer from Celina's legal team.

What The Lawyer Said About Peter's Divorce

According to Celina's lawyer, Peter Haag had filed for divorce earlier this year in an Austrian court. He reportedly took this step after Celina learned about properties in Vienna being sold without her knowledge. In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to prove that Celina has no claim over any of their properties. The lawyer also alleged that Peter is blaming Celina for the breakdown of their marriage. While Celina had asked him to seek a mutual consent divorce for the sake of their children, Peter was not willing to agree.

What Celina's Domestic Violence Plea Said

The actress, represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought ₹10 lakh as monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She has also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has demanded ₹50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings allegedly caused by her husband.

In her petition, Jaitly, 47, described Haag, 48, as a “narcissistic” and “self-absorbed individual” who shows “no empathy” toward her or their children.

She claimed she suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband, due to which she was forced to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

She further alleged that after the birth of their children, Haag “prohibited” her from working under various pretexts and “robbed her of her financial independence and dignity.”

She said she was able to take up only “small projects, with permission” from Haag from time to time.

The plea also mentioned that Peter had filed for divorce in Austria earlier this year.

Celina's Instagram Post

An excerpt from Celina's long post read: “Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence. But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die.”

She added: “Because I am a soldier's daughter — raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire, and faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy when I have been wronged. To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children's love, and fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities and abandonment perpetrated upon me.”

Jaitly and Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.