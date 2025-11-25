After Domestic Violence Case, Celina Jaitly Says 'Will Fight' For Her Dignity In Post On Divorce

Within hours of reports emerging that Celina Jaitly has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag, the actress shared an elaborate note on social media, asserting that she will fight for her dignity.

Significantly, she used the hashtags #divorce and #courage at the beginning of her post.

Celina began the note with these words: “In the middle of the strongest, most turbulent storm of my life, I never imagined I would find myself fighting alone — without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested — my parents, my brother, my children, and the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, and bear every trouble with me.”

Celina emphasized that even when she is alone, she will fight all her battles head-on. “Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence. But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die.”

“Because I am a soldier's daughter — raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire, and faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy when I have been wronged. To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children's love, and fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities and abandonment perpetrated upon me,” Celina continued.

“In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with — Karanjawala & Co. — became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity and rights. I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection. As my matter is sub judice, I am unable to make any comments at this time. I kindly request you to contact my legal representatives for any official information or statements,” she wrote, adding the names of the concerned persons.

“Here's to the year that will not break me. Here's to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here's to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from me,” Celina Jaitly signed off.

What Celina's Plea of Domestic Violence Said

The actress, represented by a team from law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She also sought custody of their three children, who are presently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has asked for Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings, allegedly caused by her husband.

In her petition, Jaitly, 47, described Haag, 48, as a “narcissistic” and “self-absorbed individual” who shows “no empathy” towards her or their children.

She claimed she had suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse at the hands of her husband, due to which she was forced to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

She further alleged that after their children were born, Haag “prohibited” her from working on various pretexts and “robbed her of her financial independence and dignity.”

She said she was able to take up only “small projects with permission” from Haag from time to time.

Her plea also mentioned that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag's Family

Jaitly and Haag got married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.