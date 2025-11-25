Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag. She filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act for domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation, following which a Mumbai court has issued a notice to Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2011 in Austria.

They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.

Jaitly, who is known for her work in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns and Thank You, had last year penned a long post for Peter on their engagement anniversary.

"14 years ago today Peter Haag flew down to Mumbai for 8 hours only (he had an important meeting the next day) to meet my father and mother. I did not know he asked for their permission to propose to me... That very same night before departure, he proposed to me with a ring," she wrote on Instagram.

She said he proposed to her at the same hotel where her mother had told her she would find her “right one”.

“She had predicted at the very same spot, on the very same sofa that Peter proposed to me on that : “The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, but the right one will find you in pieces and lead you to peace.” Today 14 years later after many high's and many many lows we look back together on all the things that we were destined to endure,” she said.

“Marriage should be above all small bickerings … Marriage should be above everything that makes us human,” she added.

Last month, she had gone to a Delhi court, seeking assistance for her brother, Major (retired) Vikrant Jaitly, saying he has been "illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates.

She said her brother has been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, which is engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

She alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about her brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status. since he was detained in September 2024.

The court then directed the authorities to make attempts to ensure that contact between the actress and her brother is facilitated, in addition to ensuring contact between him and his wife.