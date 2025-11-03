Brother Detained In UAE, Actor Celina Jaitly's "Ray Of Hope" Post After Court Hearing

The Delhi High Court today heard a petition by actor Celina Jaitly, who sought its intervention to secure assistance for her brother - Indian Army Major (retired) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly - who has been allegedly detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since September 2024. Jaitly, who has been in the UAE since 2016, was allegedly detained over national security concerns, the court was informed today.

The court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure contact between the actor and her brother. It has also been asked to facilitate communication between Vikrant Jaitly and his wife, who is in the UAE. It has also sought a status report on efforts by the MEA.

The actor was present in the court during the hearing. She wrote a long post on Instagram describing the High Court's direction as a "ray of hope".

Jailey's counsel said that since he is an Indian national, the government should provide legal assistance to him. It also said that Celina Jaitly is the only blood relative of Vikrant Jaitly.

The plea stated that despite over a year of representations to the Indian Embassy, Consulate, and the Minister of External Affairs, the family has received no substantive information about Jaitly's condition or legal status.

The matter was being heard by Justice Sachin Datta. The next hearing is on December 4.

"A Ray Of Hope"

Celina Jaitly, after the hearing, shared a post on Instagram from the "gates of the Delhi High Court": "...After an arduous 14 months, I have finally reached the light at the end of the dark tunnel. I have just exited the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, where my writ petition regarding my brother was heard."

She claimed her brother has been "a victim of enforced disappearance for nine months, followed by detainment".

"You fought for us, bhai, now it's time for us to stand behind you," she said, calling the court's direction a "ray of hope".

Urging the government to help and protect the "defenders" of the nation, she said, "For one year, I have searched for answers for you. Now, I continue my prayers to our respected government to fight for you, to bring you back safely. My government, the only entity I trust, is the Government of India, & I know they will do everything to protect this 4th-generation soldier, son, grandson & great-grandson of war veterans, who has given his everything, his entire youth, in the service of our nation, holder of the COAS Commendation for Gallantry."

Apart from seeking financial and legal support and direct communication, Celina Jaitly's petition also sought urgent steps through diplomatic channels to ensure proper medical treatment and humanitarian care for her brother.

It also asked for regular consular monitoring of his welfare and active engagement with the UAE authorities to ensure that the detainee's rights are upheld in accordance with international law and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963.